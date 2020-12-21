Dublin’s Q102 signs new BAI contract

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has announced the signing of a new sound broadcasting contract with City Broadcasting Limited, trading as Dublin’s Q102, for the provision of an FM service music-based sound broadcasting service on the FM broadband for a general audience aged 35-55 years in Dublin city and county.

BAI chief executive Michael O’Keeffe said that Dublin’s Q102 has been on air for over 20 years and the authority  was “delighted” to agree a new contract. O’Keeffe said the station will continue to deliver a quality music-based service, which will help to maintain the diversity of services and options available to Dublin radio listeners.

The new contract runs from Christmas Day to May 2030.

 

