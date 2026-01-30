Duffy hears it for Specsavers drive

Specsavers has hired Joe Duffy to show how unaddressed hearing loss is quietly impacting relationships across Ireland. As part of the launch of ‘The Listening Line’ campaign with the former host of the RTÉ Radio 1 Liveline phone-in show, Specsavers released the results of a survey pointing to the impact hearing loss can have on personal relationships.

The research found that one in four Irish adults believe their hearing loss has led to frustrations or impatience in their relationships. The study indicated that 82 per cent ask close family members to repeat something at least once a week, while 73 per cent report some form of difficulty understanding conversations with close family members.

Taking care of your hearing is an act of love – Joe Duffy

Over one in three confess to guessing or pretending to know what was said during a conversation on a weekly basis, 29 per cent have arguments with partners or family due to mishearing, and just over one in four experience personal frustration due to their hearing difficulties. On average, it takes people up to a decade to address changes in their hearing.

Duffy took to the road in his ‘Joe Maxi’ taxi and chatted to Dubliners about how hearing changes impact their relationships. “Listening to the stories from the passengers, one thing was clear: when hearing is impacted, it’s not just about missing words, it’s about missing connections, misunderstandings and precious moments,” Duffy said.

Watch the Joe Maxi video on Instagram

Photo: Joe Duffy with backseat passengers Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian