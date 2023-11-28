Dunnes shortens voucher deadline

Loyal Dunnes Stores customers could be in for an unwelcome surprise in the run-up to Christmas as the retailer has reduced the deadline on its popular €10 off €50 vouchers can be used to buy groceries. Up to last weekend, Dunnes allowed customers a 14-day period to use the vouchers but a new scheme has now been introduced whereby anyone spending at least €50 in store has only 10 days in which they can use the voucher.

The Dunnes voucher scheme has paid off in luring grocery shoppers. Most recent market data from Kantar gave Dunnes a 23.7 per cent share with growth of 10.8 per cent. Tesco was in second place with a 22.5 per cent share followed by SuperValu on 20.6 per cent. There is a Facebook page with over 100,000 members dedicated to the exchange of unused Dunnes Stores vouchers which generates hundreds of posts every day.