Dunnes Stores creative for Havas

Havas Dublin has won the Dunnes Stores creative account following a competitive pitch. The business was previously handled by The Public House and prior to that Bonfire was the multiple’s lead creative agency for several years. The agency will lead the strategic and creative development of the grocery brand and oversee its advertising campaigns.

Jessica Lynn, Dunnes Stores’ marketing director for grocery, oversaw the pitch process. Celebrity chef Neven Maguire has fronted many of the Dunnes TV campaigns in recent years. The advertising has played up the value of consumers doing their weekly shop at Dunnes where they are rewarded with a €10 coupon on purchases of €50.

The company’s media buying and planning remains with Dentsu.