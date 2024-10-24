Dynamo rolls out first GoLoud ads

Bauer Media’s GoLoud has a new campaign aimed at driving brand awareness and amplifying its key podcasts. Created by Dynamo, the campaign encourages audiences to ‘get closer’ to their favourite podcasts, promoting the fact that the platform not only hosts but produces some of Ireland’s most popular shows. The campaign features both a brand and tactical approach, focusing on key genres from true crime to comedy to lifestyle.

Dynamo art director Shane O’Hare said that with a mixture of bespoke photography, retouch and animation the creative dramatises the intimacy of listening on GoLoud by anchoring listeners in their favourite scenes. The ‘Sounds Better With Us’ is the constant tagline. The campaign takes a copy-led approach, hero-ing four of GoLoud’s biggest podcasts – ‘Stall It’, ‘Talking Bollox’, ‘Hold my Drink’ and ‘Mark Mehigan’s Weekly Roast’.

Essence

The out of home (OOH) campaign runs until the end of November across digital formats around the country, including DigiScreens in over 80 Tesco stores, DigiPoles in major cities and AdTowers in a host of forecourt retailers nationwide. Róisín Reilly, group marketing director, Bauer Media, said the ads capture the essence of GoLoud’s podcast and brings it to a national audience. “Dynamo developed a premium brand look and feel,” she added.