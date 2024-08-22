Dynamo adds Avant Money account

Branding and advertising agency Dynamo has come out on top after a five-way pitch for Avant Money. The Duke Lane agency is headed up by managing director Róisín Ní Ráighne. Avant Money’s head of marketing and customer experience Lorna Farrell said the pitch process advocated by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) helped them find the right creative partner with a strong brand, digital and performance focus.

The names of the other four agencies that pitched were not disclosed.

Commenting on the agency’s win, Dynamo’s communications director Siobhan Lavery said: “When you get a chance to work with a brand whose ambitions and bravery meets yours, you grab the opportunity with both hands. We’re absolutely thrilled to now partner with the team in Avant Money in helping them achieve their goals.” Dynamo’s other clients include Bushmills, Eason, Grant Thornton, BWG, The Sexton, Tirlán (formerly Glanbia) and Portwest.

Pictured are Jamie Helly, executive chairman, Róisín Ní Ráighne, managing director and Siobhan Lavery, communications director, Dynamo