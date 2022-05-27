Dynamo announces six new recent hires

Strategic creative branding agency Dynamo has announced six new hires who joined the business in recent months. The recruits include strategy director Michael Browne, who moved from MCCP; Seán Timbs as communications creative, who was with Publicis; and Mathilde Paus as senior account manager, previously with Folk Wunderman Thompson.

Account director Sarah Spain previously worked at William Grant & Sons. Rebecca Egan, senior account manager, came from JKR in London and brand designer Sofia Verger has worked in agencies in Spain, Australia and Dublin. Ross Giles is set to join Dynamo as creative lead in July, having worked as a senior art director at In the Company of Huskies.

The team will work alongside managing director Róisín Ní Ráighne, deputy MD Conor Wynne, creative director Aisling Walsh, director of communications Siobhan Lavery and finance director Rosemary Faulkner, along with founder and chairman Jamie Helly. Dynamo recently delivered major digital projects for Bushmills and The Sexton whiskey.

Clients

They handled campaigns for AIB, Four Star Pizza and Goffs Bloodstock Sales. They retained the Fáilte Ireland brand design account, having been the incumbent agency since 2020, and added Webdoctor and Thérapie medical aesthetic clinic. Existing clients include Mark Anthony Brands International, DAA, Laya Healthcare, Green Isle Foods and Haven Pharmacy.

The agency, which itself this month was rebranded, won two recent global creative awards, a gold for Beekon Batches at the European Transform Awards and an American Package Design Award at the GDUSA Awards for Irish beauty brand The Handmade Soap Company. It has also been shortlisted for the Dieline Awards for Dubliner Irish Whiskey.

Dynamo recently signed up as sponsor of Marketer of the Year organised by Marketing.ie.

Pictured are Sofia Verger, Michael Browne, Sarah Spain, Mathilde Paus, Rebecca Egan and Seán Timbs