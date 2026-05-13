Dynamo certified as a B Corporation

Dynamo has been officially certified as a B Corporation, marking a major step in the creative agency’s commitment to building a more responsible and transparent model for its branding and advertising business. The certification places Dynamo among a small number of Irish companies — and only a handful of creative agencies — to have achieved B Corp status.

The certification comes at a time when clients and stakeholders are placing increasing scrutiny on how agencies operate, who they work with and the impact they create. Awarded by non-profit organisation B Lab, B Corp certification recognises companies that balance commercial success with positive social and environmental impact.

Standards

The criteria demands that a business must meet rigorous standards across governance, employee well-being, environmental performance and ethical business practices. For Dynamo, it represents a significant milestone and embeds accountability into decision-making and placing equal weight on purpose and profit.

“Becoming a B Corp is an extremely proud moment for us as a business. It’s about accountability and transparency,” Róisín Ní Ráighne (pictured), managing director, Dynamo, said. “It provides a clear framework that challenges us to be better — as an employer, as a partner to clients and as a business operating within society.

Discipline

“The real value of B Corp lies in the discipline it brings. It’s a tool for continuous improvement, helping us measure what matters and make more responsible choices. It also means that we can support and advise our clients in a broader context, prioritising sustainable ways of working, responsible client partnerships and a people-first culture.”

Dynamo’s client list extends across a range of FMCG, financial, retail and healthcare brands and services and includes BWG Foods, Keogh’s, Mark Anthony Brands, Britvic, Fáilte Ireland, Bauer Media Group, Avant Money, Laya Healthcare, Eason, Green Isle Foods, DAA and Tirlán.