Eason’s Christmas tale told by Dynamo

Branding and advertising agency Dynamo has rolled out a Christmas campaign for the Eason chain of book stores. Called ‘Inspire Someone this Christmas’, the TV ad airs on RTÉ, Virgin, Channel 4 and Sky. The retailer has taken advantage of its biggest strength: its heritage and status as the home of stories for generations of Irish people since 1888.

The ad highlights how books can form an innate part of the human connection. Lisa O’Brien, group head of e-commerce and marketing at Eason, said Christmas is about connection and inspiration. “With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate Eason’s heritage and the special place it holds in Irish life,” she added. The TV ad was produced by Banjoman.

Dynamo’s creative team was headed by Ross Giles, with copy by Sean Timbs and Shane O’Hare as art director.