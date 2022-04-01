Dynamo rebrands Compu-b as Select

Dynamo has rolled out a new identity for Compu-b with the company’s six stores nationwide and 23 Stormfront stores in the UK rebranded as Select. The move makes Select one of the largest Apple premium resellers in both territories with projected annual group sales of €130 million. The rebrand coincides with the network’s launch of their Discovery Hubs.

The Hubs offer a full service for businesses, education customers and everyday consumers. Dedicated slots can be booked with a Select expert who will provide full onboarding, troubleshooting, technical and training support for both groups or individuals. Dynamo’s brief was to develop an iconic, energetic identity that harmonises Select’s products and services.

The agency created flexible design systems, utilising bold colour and graphics promoting a clear distinction in the marketplace. The identity was designed to work in both retail and digital environments without the need for any adaptations. Select recently unveiled their two-storey flagship store on South King Street, in the heart of Dublin’s shopping district.

Dynamo had other reasons to celebrate following their win at the European Transform awards show in London. The agency was honoured for its packaging work for Beekon Batches. The honey-based alcohol drink was the brainchild of former Pepsi and Heineken marketer Karen O’Neill (centre), pictured with Dynamo’s Derek McGrath and Noreen Kinsella.