Dynamo rolls out Avant Money ads

Creative advertising and branding agency Dynamo has launched a mortgages campaign for new client Avant Money, through- the line activity which includes a series of out of home (OOH) executions and social and display. The visual and sound design employ an old-versus-new theme, with outdated type and SFX being juxtaposed with brighter, bolder and more streamlined alternatives which represent the modern, digital-first offering of the brand.
Seán Timb, senior copywriter at Dynamo, said: “We wanted to be real with people and acknowledge that the market is highly competitive, but without leaving them feeling down about it. Instead of putting them in the long queues and paperwork avalanches, we show that there are actually real, attainable ways the brand gives them an advantage. Buying your home should still be a great moment in life and that’s the feeling we wanted to leave them with”.
Avant Money
Client: Lorna Farrell, Bronwyn Greene, Alison Cody
Dynamo
Creative director: Ross Giles
Creative director: Conor Wynne
Senior copywriter: Seán Timbs
Art director: Shane O’Hare
Senior brand designer: Guy Cresswell
Motion director: Tommy Breen
Communications director: Siobhan Lavery
Account director: Mathilde Paus
Sound design: Blast Audio; Creative technologist: Torlogh O’Boyle