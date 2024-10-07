Dynamo rolls out Avant Money ads

Creative advertising and branding agency Dynamo has launched a mortgages campaign for new client Avant Money, through- the line activity which includes a series of out of home (OOH) executions and social and display. The visual and sound design employ an old-versus-new theme, with outdated type and SFX being juxtaposed with brighter, bolder and more streamlined alternatives which represent the modern, digital-first offering of the brand.

Seán Timb, senior copywriter at Dynamo, said: “We wanted to be real with people and acknowledge that the market is highly competitive, but without leaving them feeling down about it. Instead of putting them in the long queues and paperwork avalanches, we show that there are actually real, attainable ways the brand gives them an advantage. Buying your home should still be a great moment in life and that’s the feeling we wanted to leave them with”.

Avant Money

Client: Lorna Farrell, Bronwyn Greene, Alison Cody

Dynamo

Creative director: Ross Giles

Creative director: Conor Wynne

Senior copywriter: Seán Timbs

Art director: Shane O’Hare

Senior brand designer: Guy Cresswell

Motion director: Tommy Breen

Communications director: Siobhan Lavery

Account director: Mathilde Paus

Sound design: Blast Audio; Creative technologist: Torlogh O’Boyle