Ebow agrees deal with Prosper2

Ebow Digital has signed a financial deal with Prosper2 which allows the British loyalty members club company a slim majority stake in the Dublin marketing agency. Ebow founder David Douglas said the inward investment and share sale provides his agency with a chance to expand the business, with offices in Dublin, London and Manchester, and openings in Europe and the US. Ebow clients include the HSE, Kerrygold, TCD and Emerald Park.

The deal allows Ebow to leverage Prosper²’s network of over 2,000 members, providing digital marketing and new business opportunities for both entities. Douglas plans to launch a loyalty scheme for Irish customers and will run two online UK commercial websites, RealBusiness.co.uk and BusinessAdviser.co.uk. Founded 25 years ago, Ebow specialises in digital marketing, web design and development and social media.

Rewards

On its website, Prosper², which is registered in the Isle of Man, states that its club provides companies with “specialist benefits and services that have been uniquely tailored to help in promoting and growing your business”. Members are able to gain access to a points-based rewards and loyalty programme which can be redeemed or loaded to a multi-currency prepaid Mastercard, allowing users to spend as and when they wish.