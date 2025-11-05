Ecologi points to sustainability pressures

Ecologi, the UK climate action platform, has launched a campaign highlighting how working in sustainability is becoming unsustainable given the remit, responsibility and often limited resources at activists’ disposal. The ad speaks to those working in ESG balancing climate targets against the realities of regulation, business operations, and reputation management.

Challenges

It highlights the challenges specialists face while shining a light on why what they do is so important – supporting these change makers throughout their climate journey. The ad runs across LinkedIn, Meta, YouTube, and other digital channels ahead of this month’s COP30 conference in Belém – the first ever COP to be held in Brazil’s Amazon.

Watch the ad here