Effie and ICAD call for award entries

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) and the Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD) have called for entries for their annual Effie effectiveness in advertising and ICAD creative award shows respectively. Now in its fourth year, the internationally-recognised Effies competition replaced Adfx.

The awards spotlight ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. They provide the industry with a standardised global benchmark for effectiveness. The final deadline this year is June 24 with judging scheduled for July and August. The winners will be announced in October.

The Effie sponsors are RTÉ, An Post, Diageo and Allianz.

The ICAD awards are officially open for entry until May 28. ICAD is a not-for-profit, membership-led body made up of Ireland’s leading advertising and design creatives. The awards are now now in their 67th year. ICAD president Sarah Chadwick said: “Every Irish creative wants a bell, but they’re not easy to win.

“Our juries award bronze to the best of Irish advertising and design, silver to work that elevates the standard, and gold to truly groundbreaking work, earning international recognition for Irish creativity. A bell isn’t just a trophy – it’s a benchmark,” she added. An early bird entry rate of €100 runs until April 30.

Meanwhile, IAPI has announced Hannah Murphy (above) as the Irish winner of this year’s global Roger Hatchuel Student Academy scholarship. Murphy is an MSc advertising and creativity student at TU Dublin. The scholarship, which is a six-day course at the Cannes Lions festival in June, is designed for final year students.