Effie gold winners have causes to celebrate

Four golds were awarded at this year’s Effie Awards Ireland which were staged at an industry lunch hosted by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners of Ireland (IAPI) in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. All four golds went to campaigns in the non-profits and the public service and Government categories, work which is aimed at raising awareness of social issues and encouraging behavioural change. Six silvers and nine bronzes were presented.

The Effies showcase effectiveness in Irish advertising across 10 categories.

Golds went to Droga5 in the media idea/innovation category for Dublin Samaritans, and Ringers Creative and Dentsu for their ‘Imagine Everyone Could Say Hello to Everyone’ for the Lámh charity. Publicis Dublin and Core won gold for the HSE’s ‘Taking Back Control’ Quit anti-smoking ads (above). Javelin and PHD picked up a gold for the Department of Justice and its ‘Serious Consequences’ ads, a campaign which overachieved on its prime objective.

Illegal

The campaign set out to make the Irish public aware that a law had passed that meant threatening to share an intimate image of someone was not illegal. Before the campaign, only one in two people were aware of this. Following the campaign, awareness jumped to 96 per cent. Research also showed that 91 per cent of those that had seen the ads believed they created an atmosphere where the threat of sharing intimate images would not be tolerated.

In his introductory remarks, Effie’s jury chair Tom Kinsella (above) of AIB Homes, said that what sets the Effies apart is on how well they perform in the marketplace. “They are recognised globally for their credibility and rigor, which is why they play such a crucial role in fostering stronger partnerships between agencies and their clients. They celebrate not just creative ideas, but the tangible impact they have on business success,” he added.

Disquiet

At a drinks reception following the presentation, Kinsella was proven right in saying that not everyone in adland would be happy with the results and some would leave without an award. A number of agency executives – including those who won awards – expressed surprise and disapproval at the fact that all four golds went to cause-related campaigns for charities and Government bodies at the expense of work aimed at generating financial returns.

One agency executive remarked: “It shows the level of wokeness in the business today.”

Elsewhere on the day, TBWA\Ireland picked up three silvers for work with EBS and Tourism Northern Ireland for which it also picked up a bronze. Other silver winners included Droga5, Folk VML and Forsman & Bodenfors. Bronze winners included Core, The Public House, Bonfire, Boys+Girls, Edelman, Mindshare, Media 365 and PHD. This year’s Effie sponsors were An Post Commerce, ESB and RTÉ Media Sales.

The full list of Effie 2024 award winners by category:

Finance & Insurance Services

Bronze – ‘What FBD Stands For’ – The Public House and PHD Ireland

FMCG, Petcare, Homeware, Household & Consumer Electronics

Bronze – ‘PhoneWatch: Stealing an Advantage’ – Boys+Girls for PhoneWatch

IT, Telecoms & Utilities

Leisure: Entertainment, Media, Sport, Travel & Tourism, Arts & Culture, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Gaming

Media Idea or Innovation

Gold– ‘Keenest of Listeners’ – Droga5 for Dublin Samaritans

New Product or Service/Renaissance

Bronze – ‘The biggest launch in 20 years’ – Core for BYD

Non-Profits

Bronze – ‘The Visit’ – Bonfire and Media 365 for Alone

Gold– 'Imagine Everyone Could Say Hello to Everyone' – Ringers Creative and Dentsu Ireland for Lámh

Public Service & Government

Gold – 'Taking back control' – Publicis Dublin and Core for HSE Quit

Gold– 'Serious Consequences' – Javelin and PHD Ireland for the Department of Justice

Sponsorship

Bronze – ‘Local effectiveness’ – The Public House and Core for Mondeléz Ireland and Cadbury

Sustained Effectiveness

Bronze – ‘Deep RiverRock Nice One!’ – Edelman and Mindshare for Coca-Cola

Silver– 'How a strategy of courage helped Allianz to soar' – Forsman and Bodenfors Dublin for Allianz Ireland

IAPI will host the winners showcase in ESB HQ on Fitzwilliam Street on Friday, November 7.