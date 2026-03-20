Eileen Dunne NBI’s new ambassador

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the Government’s National Broadband Plan, has announced Eileen Dunne as its new brand ambassador. A former broadcaster and journalist, Dunne’s career at RTÉ began in 1979 as a radio continuity announcer before moving to the newsroom in 1984. She retired in 2022.

Inform

Building on NBI’s ‘Broadband Angelus’ campaign, which won two golds for Core at the Effie Awards, she partners with the company’s mascot and ‘co-anchor’ Fionnuala Fibre O’Farrell Flynn. Together they will inform Irish consumers that over 451,000 homes and businesses under the National Broadband Plan can access high-speed fibre broadband.

‘Get it Dunne!’ runs across radio, out of home (OOH), social and direct marketing.