Eir stays with Newstalk’s breakfast show

Eir has renewed its sponsorship of Newstalk Breakfast, hosted by Anton Savage, weekdays from 7am – 9am. The partnership has now reached its 13th year. Details on the renewed agreement were not disclosed. The French-owned telco will continue as the show’s on-air sponsor until the end of the year, with branded stings, listener competitions and activations.
Evolved
Originally focused on Eir’s business division, the partnership has evolved in line with both the show and the station’s broader format. It is now centered on the sponsor’s consumer mobile and broadband services, aligning the brand more closely with the show’s national reach.
Pictured, from left: Oliver Loomes, CEO, Eir; Anton Savage, presenter, Newstalk Breakfast and Kealan Donoghue, managing director consumer and small business, Eir