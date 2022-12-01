Eir to sponsor hurling for next five years

Mobile phone brand Eir is the new sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship for the next five years. The value of the deal was not disclosed. The French-owned company has been a partner of the GAA since 2011. Among those in Croke Park for the announcement were Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon and Waterford’s Austin Gleeson.

Cork’s Shane Kingston and Dublin captain Eoghan O’Donnell were also in attendance.

The five-year deal, which begins with next year’s championship season, will highlight the synergies that exist between hurling, the world’s fastest field sport, and Eir, which is committed to providing full fibre superfast broadband to over 1.9 million homes and businesses across Ireland. The company has also sponsored Special Olympics Ireland since 1985.