Election for three IAPI vacancies later this month

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) is holding an election for three vacancies on the IAPI board this month as Sean Hynes (pictured), Margaret Gilsenan, and Adam Brannigan end their time on the board. IAPI has outlined the key skillsets needed for the roles for the next three years. Interested parties can read more about the areas of expertise required on the IAPI website. To date, 13 nominations have been received.

The eight nominees putting themselves forward for a position on the IAPI board are:

* Conor Wynne, creative director and deputy managing director, Dynamo

* Cormac McCann, creative director, Pluto

* David Quinn, director and founder, Bloom

* Maura Ashe, managing partner, UM Ireland (IPG Mediabrands)

* Pat Hamill, creative partner, Goosebump

* Rob Maguire, executive creative director, The Public House

* Sam Moorhead, creative partner, Verve|Showrunner

* Stephen Rogers, creative director, Droga5 Dublin

The five nominees putting themselves forward as Futureheads’ chair are:

* Darragh O’Connor, account executive, Droga5 Dublin

* Jay Mendon, digital product and strategy director, IPG Mediabrands

* Jenna Greene, effectiveness director, Omnicom Media Group

* Lynn Callan, client director, Spark Foundry

* Zoe Chandler, strategy manager, Group M

Ballot papers have been issued to each agency which must be returned by Thursday, November 21. The results will be announced at the IAPI annual general meeting the following Thursday. Details on the nominees are at https://iapi.cmail20.com/t/j-l-ghhthhk-ditykreir-jr/