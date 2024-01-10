Elevate hosts talk on PR’s future

Consumer lifestyle PR agency Elevate will present a seminar on the future of public relations in the Irish Architectural Archive on Merrion Square in Dublin at 10.30am next Tuesday, January 16. Building on similar-themed events about the future direction of content, retail and ecommerce, the debate will look at what is happening in PR, including the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), brand experiences and influencer marketing.

A speaker panel will include Hilary Hughes, Coca-Cola Hellenic; Louise McSharry, writer, podcaster and content creator and Jennifer Stevens, features editor at The Sunday Times. They will be joined by Elevate’s founder Emma Kelly (above) and the agency’s deputy managing director, Claire Feely. This month marks 20 years of the two women working together on behalf of clients in the retail, tech, hospitality and wellness sectors.

To register for this free event, click on the Eventbrite link here