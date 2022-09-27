Elevate marks 21st with promotions

PR agency Elevate is now celebrating 21 years in business. To mark the milestone, Elevate has announced a new leadership set-up with Claire Feely promoted to deputy managing director and Catherine O’Connor to senior account director. Founder Emma Kelly remains on as managing director, leading a team of nine driven by consumer insights and trends.

Founded by Kelly in 2001, Elevate has worked with over 300 clients during the last 21 years. The media landscape has fragmented in that time but the job of a PR agency remains the same with brand storytelling at the heart as well as getting key campaign messages and pictures to the target market. Influencer marketing now makes up one third of income.

Launch

Campaigns Elevate has worked on include Reebok’s launch of the Diane Von Furstenberg collection for Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2003, Year of Irish Design 2015, the launch of the Charlotte Tilbury make up brand in Ireland and the recent Kildare Village expansion and Schweppes’ summer festival activations.

“The most notable change in the last 21 years is that PR now has a central role in marketing,” Kelly said. “Advertising used to have more clout at inter agency meetings, but PR and influencer marketing have a more prominent voice in 2022. The pandemic showed the importance of PR agencies as a trusted counsel to clients,” Kelly added.

Pictured are, from left: Elevate’s Claire Feely, Emma Kelly and Catherine O’Connor