Elkstone backs sailor Finn Lynch

Alternatives investment firm Elkstone has signed a contract to sponsor Irish Olympic sailor Finn Lynch for an undisclosed sum. Lynch first represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games, and he secured his place at the 2024 games after a bronze medal win at the European ILCA7 championships in Athens earlier this year. The deal will see Ekstone support the 28-year-old sailor as he continues preparations for this year’s Olympics in Paris.
In addition to backing Lynch’s bid for a podium finish, as part of the deal Elkstone will help the Carlow native achieve his goals beyond the summer games, running in July to August. In coming onboard as the company’s latest brand ambassador, he joins Elkstone’s chief of staff, former Ireland international rugby star and Leinster full-back Rob Kearney, and Elkstone’s head of clients, former Galway footballer Joe Bergin.
Lynch is a 28-year-old Irish sailor from Co Carlow. Coached by three-time Olympic medallist Vasilij Zgobar, he is ranked seventh in the world rankings, and seventh in the Olympics. He first represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He was later ranked the world number two and went on to qualify Ireland in the ILCA 7 class for this year’s Olympics. He is a member of the National Yacht Club (NYC) in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin.
He was awarded Irish Sailing’s Sailor of the Year in 2020 and 2023.
Finn Lynch (centre) is pictured with Joe Bergin and Rob Kearney in the NYC