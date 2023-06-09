Emirates hires Cruz for new campaign

Emirates has launched a new international ad campaign fronted by Penelope Cruz. The Academy Award-winning actor and philanthropist is already a fan of the Emirates brand and a frequent flyer who has visited Dubai multiple times. In exclusive behind-the-scenes footage shot on-board a signature Emirates A380 aircraft, Cruz revealed her passion for the carrier.

The new TV spots air in both English and Cruz’s native tongue of Spanish. With a theme of ‘travel is not just about the end destination; ​it’s also about how you get there’, the short ads show Cruz sampling the luxuries in first and business class, enjoying caviar and a drink in the A380 lounge, having a shower above the clouds and watching a football game live.

In other spots, Cruz enjoys the spacious seats in Emirates’ new premium economy class. Following in the footsteps of other global ads like Burj Girl and Friends star Jennifer Aniston, the Cruz ads will be aired globally on TV news channels, like CNN and BBC World News, on Emirates’ digital channels, with more joint activities to be announced shortly.

Watch the Emirates ‘Fly Better’ with Penelope Cruz ads here