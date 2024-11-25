Energia backs Indo Sport rugby podcast

Mediahuis has announced Energia as the rugby sponsor of The Indo Sport with Joe Molloy, the Irish Independent‘s new sports podcast. It offers listeners a daily run-down of the biggest sports stories weekdays Monday to Friday. Molloy, a seven-time winner of sports broadcaster of the year, was previously the host of Off the Ball since 2013. This summer, he made waves in the sports media world with a move to the Irish Independent.
He also hosts rugby games on Virgin Media Television. The Energia deal will run throughout 2025 and was brokered by Core. The company has developed close ties with rugby in recent years. It sponsors the Energia AIL, and official energy partner of the IRFU, Leinster Rugby and Connacht Rugby. The Energia Rugby for All initiative promotes participation in rugby across the country among those with physical or learning differences.
Schedule
Geoff Codd, residential business and marketing director, Energia, said 2025 is set to be a big year in rugby, with the women’s World Cup and Ireland’s men looking to retain the Six Nations title. “With plenty of Irish involvement in the Lions tour too, it’s set to be an exciting schedule,” Codd added. Dara Keenan, sponsorship manager, Core, said: “When Molloy came on board with The Indo Sport, the opportunity was too good to pass up.”
Pictured, from left: Cormac Bourke, editor, Irish Independent; Geoff Codd, Energia; Dara Keenan, Core and Joe Molloy