Energia’s Geoff Codd new AAI president

The Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI), the national advocacy group representing the interests of Irish advertisers, has appointed Geoff Codd, marketing director at Energia, as its new president. Jennifer Power, media lead for the UK & Ireland at McDonald’s, is the new vice-president. Codd takes up the role for a two-year term.

Codd has worked in marketing at Energia since 2008 and leads brand, marketing and communications strategy for the business. He was previously a member of the AAI board. Power, who has also served on the board, has worked with McDonald’s since 2018. The AAI, whose CEO is Barry Dooley, celebrates its 75th year.