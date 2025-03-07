Enterprise Ireland shares five-year strategic plan

Enterprise Ireland has issued a new five-year strategy document called Delivering for Ireland, Leading Globally (2025-2029). The document outlines the organisation’s aims and ambitions for the Irish enterprise base and its purpose to “accelerate sustainable Irish business”. The Irish government body works with over 4,000 indigenous businesses.

The new strategy, which is aligned with the Programme for Government and the White Paper on Enterprise, sets out its four strategic objectives for the Irish enterprise base: start, compete, scale and connect.

Start – Enhance the pipeline of innovative and scalable start-ups by supporting them with their long-term, sustainable growth ambitions. The target is to support 1,000 new start-ups over the five-year period, from 2025 to 2029.

Compete – Support companies to be more productive, founded on sustainability, innovation, digitalisation, operational efficiency, and strong leadership and capabilities. Key targets include a 35 per cent reduction of CO2 emissions by 2030, a three per cent annual average increase in productivity, 1,700 additional Irish-owned exporters and €2.2 billion spend on RD&I.

Scale – Increase the number of world-leading Irish companies, with targets of 275,000 employed in Enterprise Ireland supported companies by the end of 2029, €50bn in export sales and 150 large Irish exporting companies of more than 250 employees supported by Enterprise Ireland by 2029.

Connect – To see an enhanced, internationally competitive, and interconnected enterprise and innovation ecosystem that fosters start-ups, drives enterprise growth and investment. Key targets include €55bn spend within the domestic Irish economy, and the delivery of 10,000 enterprise engagements with Irish businesses through our research infrastructure and programmes.

Enterprise Ireland chairman Michael Carey said the organisation had a target to grow job number to 275,000 by 2029. “Despite the global economic challenges that lie ahead, we have every confidence in the resilience and agility of the Irish enterprise base who, with our support, have proven their ability to adapt, diversify and succeed,” he added.

A full copy of the strategy document can be found here.

Michael Carey pictured with Alison Cowzer, fellow director of East Coast Bakehouse