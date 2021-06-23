Entries now open for this year’s Sharks

The Shark Awards have launched their 2021 advertising and design awards season with a call for entries. Taking the reins as jury president is Anomaly London’s group executive director LA Ronayne (above). During her two-year tenure, Ronayne will aim to ensure a high standard of judging is maintained, as well as overseeing any category modifications.

New categories have been added to award casting, stock footage editing, fashion, Christmas and sporting campaigns. Boys+Girls ECD Bridget Johnson joins jurors from other agencies, including Danny Brooke-Taylor, Lucky Generals; Rosie Bardales, BETC; Jo Moore, Engine; Josh Tenser, Uncommon and Tony Hector, VCCP, to name but a few.

The current list of jurors are here

While there will be no official festival with talks and presentations this year, there are plans – restrictions allowing – to travel to Kinsale for in-person judging and a touch of IRL interaction. Festival chairman Peter Brady said that the world has seen many challenges over the past year, but what remains as a constant is that creativity will never be beaten.

All entries submitted before midnight on June 30 will be eligible for a 33 per cent discount, with 15 per cent off on entries made before midnight on Friday, July 16th. The final deadline for entries is Friday, August 31. The Shark Awards for music video and short film will be launched later this year. To enter for this year’s Shark Awards, click here