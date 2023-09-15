Eoghan Corry acquires TravelExtra

Travel and tourism publication TravelExtra has been acquired from Business Exhibitions by travel journalist Eoghan Corry for an undisclosed sum. TravelExtra was founded in 1995 by Gerry O’Hare, former travel correspondent of the Irish Press, and Tony Barry, former travel editor of the Evening Herald, with the assistance of Anne Cadwallader and PR man John Butterly, who is the current chairman of Limelight Communications.

The next edition of the trade magazine will be available online and in print from next January when Corry assumes the role of publisher and editor-in-chief. Corry was editor of the publication up for 20 years from August 2002 to April 2020. He previously worked for the Irish Press group as a sports journalist. He has edited travel sections in national newspapers and travel publications since the 1980s.

He is a regular contributor on national broadcast media outlets. From 2002 to September 2023, the publication was owned by Business Exhibitions. While Business Exhibitions will no longer have a stake in the publication, a spokesperson confirmed that the company will continue to handle its advertising and commercial interests. Eoghan Corry is pictured with Maureen Ledwith and Maria Hourican of Business Exhibitions.