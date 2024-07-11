Epic helps Shania Twain dig up her Irish roots

Pop star Shania Twain has discovered her Irish heritage in the form of a guitar presented by Epic The Irish Emigration Museum. Creative agency The Public House worked in collaboration with the museum and the Irish Family History Centre to celebrate the Irish heritage of the global superstar. Genealogy experts in the museum delved deep into Shania Twain’s lineage, where they uncovered centuries of Irish connections.

Twain has spoken lovingly about her Irish grandmother, Eileen Pearce, who was born in Newbridge, Co Kildare, in 1911. However, until now, this was all she knew of her Irish heritage. Epic and the Irish Family History Centre traced her roots all the way back to Ireland’s pre-famine era, with links to both Kilkenny and Kildare. Upon learning about these deep rooted connections, an ad campaign was created to bring her lineage to life.

Nods

Working with artist and musician David Rooney, Twain’s ancestral story was etched directly onto a telecaster guitar. With nods to Celtic symbolism, emigration, perseverance, and her Irish roots, the guitar brings Twain’s genealogy to life in a unique and striking way. In addition to the guitar, a detailed breakdown of the illustration enclosed in an ancestry report was presented to the singer before her recent concert in Malahide Castle.

