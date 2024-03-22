Epic work wins audio grand prix

The Public House and Bridge Studio were awarded the grand prix at the annual Irish Audio Awards for their work with Epic The Irish Emigration Museum which saw ‘the boys from the NYPD Choir’ join together for the first time to sing ‘Galway Bay’, in a nod to the Christmas ballad ‘Fairytale of New York’ immortalised by Shane MacGowan and Kirsty McColl. The campaign was also the category winner for the best use of music.

The awards show is an initiative of Radiocentre Ireland whose CEO is Ciarán Cunningham.

Other category winners on the night included Dynamo for Eason for consumer, Publicis Dublin for Heineken for innovation, Boys+Girls for Škoda in the copywriting craft category and Core in the speculative section. Wireless Ireland won the gong in the audio for change category for Pride Vibes Radio. Radio Nova was voted top broadcaster for its work Gallagher’s Grand Primera work with Mick’s Garage. The full list of award winners…

Pictured above are Abi Moran, Folk VML; Jonathan Forrest, F&B Huskies and Jimmy Murphy, Acne Dublin, in conversation with broadcaster and PR man Anton Savage