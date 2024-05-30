ESA launches Irish chapter at AGM

The European Sponsorship Association (ESA) launched an Irish chapter of the organisation at an event in the Odeon Point Square in Dublin. ESA Ireland is a networking community for all professionals working in sponsorship and, together with its parent, the ESA, aims to promote excellence in sponsorship while providing access to education and members’ training. Jasmine Skee, chief executive of David Beckham’s Guild Esport, was the keynote speaker.
A report by the the Onside sponsorship agency estimates the value of Ireland’s sponsorship industry at €227 million, up seven per cent on last year, and a figure which will surpass the pre-pandemic peak of €224m in 2019. It is reflective of investment around the world which continues to grow, particularly sport sponsorship. Statista anticipate spending on sport will grow by a compound annual growth rate of almost nine points to reach $189.5 billion by 2030.
Research by ESA Ireland identifies emerging sports and music as two areas of opportunities. The research also points to the importance of sponsorship activation to ensure spend resonates with consumers. Studies have shown a perception gap on the impact of sponsorship between industry professionals and consumers, with a narrowing where activation formed a major part of the overall investment and widening where activation levels were lower.
Network
Daragh Persse (above) of The Brand Fans agency said that for Ireland to have its own network of professionals across the brand, rights holder and agency landscape will be of great benefit, enabling learning and higher standards. “Sponsorship when done well is proven not only to deliver for business but can also have a big impact on some of the things of importance to Irish society – sport, music, the arts and charitable causes,” Persse added.
Among the other line-up of speakers at the seminar were Phil Greene and Suzanne Lloyd of PTSB, who spoke about the bank’s support for Team Ireland in the run-up to this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. Aileen Galvin of Sync & Swim and specialist consultant Martin Prendergast discussed sponsorship and the arts. Cassie Joyce of Pearl & Dean gave a presentation on cinema sponsorship.
ESA Ireland are due to announce other new developments in the coming weeks.