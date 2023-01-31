EssenceMediaCom formally rolled out

WPP’s newest and largest GroupM global agency, EssenceMediaCom, has been formally launched with “an ambition to deliver marketing breakthroughs for their clients”. The new agency combines Essence’s performance, data, analytics and creative technology DNA with MediaCom’s scaled multichannel audience planning and strategic media expertise.

EssenceMediaCom comprises 10,000 people across 120 offices worldwide and is led by CEO Nick Lawson. A company statement said the new agency aims to disrupt the old models across media, creative, innovation and analytics. “The agency has been built to find new opportunity for brands and deliver truly integrated media solutions,” it added.

Everything will be underpinned by EMOS – EssenceMediacom’s Operating System.

This modular suite of tools and data will connect Essence, MediaCom and GroupM’s technology and make it available to agency teams and clients. Clients include Bayer, Google, Mars, NBCUniversal, PlayStation, the Coca-Cola Company and Uber, and will be responsible for more than $21 billion in global media billings (COMvergence, 2021).

Pictured is Ed Ling, chief growth and operations officer, EssenceMediacom Ireland