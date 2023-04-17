EssenceMediacom make six appointments

GroupM media planning and buying agency EssenceMediacom Ireland has announced six new appointments. Dylan Long, Alec Thibault and Amy-Leigh McCluskey have joined the agency as account managers, while Paige Haarhoff has joined as a digital account manager. Connor Dale and Hannah Donnelly have also joined the agency in account executive roles.

Long joins the agency from VMO in Sydney. He had roles with PHD, CommsLab and MKTG. Thibault was an account manager with Dentsu and also worked at Outdoor Media Group and Clear Channel. McCluskey joins the agency from Delino in Manchester where she was an account manager. Haarhoff was marketing manager at Outlook Orange in South Africa.

Dale holds a BA in media studies and English from Maynooth University and has an MSc in communication and media from UCD. Donnelly has a degree in sociology and social policy from UCD. Pictured, from left to right: Dylan Long, Alec Thibault, Connor Dale, Amy-Leigh McCluskey, Hannah Donnelly and Paige Haarhoff.