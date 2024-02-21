EssenceMediacom retains Lidl

EssenceMediacom has retained the Lidl Ireland account for another three years, starting this month. The GroupM agency has handled the contract since 2021. Lidl’s creative agency is WPP’s Folk Wunderman Thompson. Over the past few years, the two agencies have rolled out various campaigns, most recently ‘Go Full Lidl’, which aims to drive home the message that trips to the German discounter mean choice and quality grocery shopping.

EssenceMediacom also brokered and Lidl’s partnership with Virgin Media; as well as the recent multi-media campaign featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger for its Parkside selection of DIY tools. The agency also rolled out various Christmas campaigns, including the launch of a festive season movie feature – ‘Lidl Presents – The Most Magical Christmas Movie Ever’, which was primarily targeted at youngsters and families across Ireland.

Pictured are Simon Kenneth, chief client officer and Manuel Yoacham, business director, EssenceMediacom with Orlaith McIvor, senior media manager, Lidl