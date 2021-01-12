EU Commission explores media buying services

A representative of the directorate-general for communication at the European Commission has said that the EU body is inviting media agencies across Europe to respond to an online survey to share their insights into different aspects of media buying such as supply chains and pricing. The ‘request for information’ is aimed at providing background knowledge.

The commission is keen to to prepare a market analysis for a possible competitive procurement process. The exercise will also help them identify how the body can increase its attractiveness as a client. Specifically, they are interested in media buying services for paid advertising across all 27 EU member states through offline and online media channels.

Agencies can apply by submitting to https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/mediabuying2021 by 12pm CET on Friday, February 5 2021. The commission’s Sabine Sattelberger was keen to emphasise that this is only a preliminary market-sounding exercise and cannot be considered as a call for competition nor as an official invitation to tender.