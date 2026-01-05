Euro motor show gears up for RDS

The European Motor Show 2026 will take place at the RDS on the last weekend of the month. The two-day festival will feature motorsport enthusiasts like Christian Horner and Charley Boorman, live car catwalks, interactive experiences and family zones. The event also has an autism inclusion plan, with a sensory room, quiet spaces, trained staff, and visual supports.

Sensory supports

A social story will also be uploaded to the show website in advance, helping autistic children, teens and adults prepare for their visit. A trained Kids Coach team will be present on site over the weekend, offering sensory supports for autistic visitors and their families. Sophia Poveda (6), from Greystones, pictured at a photocall for the show in the RDS.