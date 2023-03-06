Events firm DMC rebrands as Dialog

Events and PR agency DMC Communications has rebranded as Dialog Communications. The move also sees a restructuring of the company’s management board. Founded in 2003 by managing director Diana McCabe, DMC campaigns include the JP McManus Pro-Am, the Irish Open and the Fairways Fore Hope charity tournament at Adare Manor in May.

The agency handled the All-Ireland Scholarships and Team Limerick Clean-Up. McCabe said all current clients will be retained under Dialog Communications. As well as publicity, communications and events, the business will also offer services such as reputation, legacy and crisis management, pro bono communications and media monitoring.

The agency’s senior management team comprises chairperson Dermot Fahy, Diana McCabe and Patrick O’Brien, operations director. An executive team also operates and manages the day-to-day business needs. Before launching DMC, which is based in Sandyford, McCabe spent over a decade working with FCC and Weber Shandwick, now known as Kano.