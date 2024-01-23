Evoke launches new podcast series

DMG Media’s Evoke has launched a new podcast series hosted by Sarah-Jayne Tobin and sponsored by HerMoney.ie. The Inspire series features candid conversations with high-profile Irish women. In the first episode, restaurateur Sallyanne Clarke (pictured) talks about the responsibilities associated with employing staff and learning how to separate home life from work life, despite working closely with her husband, chef Derry Clarke.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik recalls how her childhood influences shaped her dogged determination for equality that led her to be defended by President Mary Robinson at the European Courts of Justice. Politics is a polarised business, but Bacik reveals how her passion helped her overcome adversity. In another episode, financial advisor Carol Brick talks about her career trajectory to managing director of HerMoney.ie.

Confront

Evoke’s Liz Doyle said Inspire will confront topics which are often left off the table when it comes to financial and career well-being, namely the mental and physical challenges faced by people, particularly women of a certain age hoping to innovate and to transform their careers. Tobin speaks to health, wellness, and style leaders about ways to make moves that people dream of, and how to best support themselves on the journey.