Evoke partners with VHI women’s run

Digital lifestyle brand Evoke has agreed a deal to become the official media partner for the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon, the largest all-female event of its kind in the world which empowers women by promoting health and wellness. Evoke is part of the DMG Media portfolio of brands. With a monthly audience of 3.6 million adults, it has the largest online female audience of any media group. The race will take place in Dublin on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Attracting tens of thousands of women from all walks of life, participants can run, jog, or walk the 10km route, raising funds for various charities and causes. Evoke will cover the event with stories, training tips, interviews, and live updates. The race organisers are DSD Events, which is headed up by David O’Leary. Pictured at a photocall to signal the event were Laura Smyth, marketing manager, DSD Events and Liz Doyle, group head of female brands, DMG Media