Evoke sponsors women’s cricket

DMG Media has signed up as the new media partner of Cricket Ireland with its women’s website Evoke fronting Cricket Ireland’s Super Series premier domestic women’s competition. The partnership coincides with Cricket Ireland becoming only the second sport in Ireland to offer full-time professional playing contracts for women last year.
National programmes have been launched for girls and women and increased professionalism has seen match fees introduced at the Super Series level. It is hoped that the new tie-in with Evoke will help raise awareness of women’s cricket and will create a better understanding of the sport in Ireland while building the profile of its up and coming players.
DMG Media Ireland reaches 90 per cent of adults in Ireland every month.
The group comprises Evoke.ie, Extra.ie, ExtraG.ie, BusinessPlus.ie, Mail Online, Irish Daily Mail, Irish Mail on Sunday, OneFabDay.com, Rollercoaster.ie and Geek Ireland. It has a state of the art in-house production studio, SpaceTo. The Super Series will now have access to a potential one million women in Ireland every month.
Photo: Rebecca Stokell, captain, Typhoons; Elaine Nolan, Cricket Ireland; Leah Paul, captain, Dragons; Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media; Gaby Lewis, captain Scorchers and vice captain of the Irish women’s team and Laura Delany, captain, Irish women’s team