Exp appointed to handle FreeNow activations

Exp, the Boys+Girls’ activations agency, has been appointed to handle FreeNow after a contest. It is understood that Thinkhouse, Verve and Teneo, which handles the brand’s PR, were also in the running. The account was previously handled by Accenture Song’s Rothco. Exp’s Karleen Smyth will work to FreeNow’s head of marketing Jane Maher.

FreeNow is largely known in Ireland for its taxi hailing services but it now extending its mobility services to consumers with eScooters, eBikes, eMopeds and car sharing, all of which it already offers in other European markets. Smyth said in handling the FreeNow business, Exp’s focus would firmly be on injecting strategic rigour into creative brand experience.

“For too long, experiential agencies have been producing ‘hit and hope’ work. That changes now with the arrival of Exp,” Smyth added. The agency is working on festival activations for Three UK and Ireland. Through its membership with By The Network they are supporting international projects for clients like Netflix with work that will be delivered soon.

Exp managing director Karleen Smyth and agency director Pat Stephenson