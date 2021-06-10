Exterion Media and CIE to track Influencers

In a media first for the Irish market, Exterion Media and CIÉ have launched Digital Influencers, LED digital bridge network. The digital screens, located on the Iarnród Éireann railway bridges at Pearse Street, Amiens Street, Drumcondra and North Strand, are being heralded by the advertising industry as a game changer in out of home (OOH) space in Ireland.

Measuring 18 by two metres, Influencers are the largest digital advertising screens in the country. Each has a pixel pitch of 6mm, delivering high quality broadcasting with no washout on advertising messages, irrespective of light or weather conditions. The launch of the four high impact screens significantly increases the Exterion Media audience footprint in capital.

Milestone

The company manages and operates the dPod and Transvision network across the Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) network as well as the dX and dPod network in malls and retail spaces. Mel Kellegher manager of CIÉ’s Commuter Advertising Network (CAN) as a significant milestone in the development of the company’s advertising estate.

“The continuing investment in the digitisation of our formats is key to the growth of our advertising estate. This development also delivered rationalisation of existing advertising signage as a planning gain for the city,” Kellegher added. The digital bridges went live on June 10. Colin Leahy, Exterion Media is pictured with Jim Meade, Irish Rail.