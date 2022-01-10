Exterion Media rebrands as Global

Global, the media and entertainment group, has formally rebranded Exterion Media in Ireland and Northern Ireland as Global in line with other international markets. Exterion Media was acquired by Global in 2018, making it one of the largest out of home (OOH) advertising companies in Europe. The business previously traded in Ireland as CBS Outdoor.

In Ireland, the company is responsible for marketing and managing the CIÉ Group’s OOH network across Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann sites. The inventory comprises both traditional roadside and commuter billboards, transit and digital outdoor formats. The business has long-term links with Croke Park and the GAA in managing its stadia ads.

A significant part of the company’s portfolio is invested in premium retail malls and shopping centres. North of the Border, Global has more than 5,000 sites made up of traditional roadside and retail billboards, digital screens and buses reaching individuals in every postcode area. It is the sole provider of bus advertising through its partnership with Translink.

The company manages Belfast City’s largest on-street digital screen network through partnerships with BT and Urban Innovation. Global’s managing director for Ireland is Colin Leahy, with Antoinette O’Callaghan in charge of marketing. Leahy is pictured with Diarmaid Murphy, commercial and sponsorship manager, GAA & Croke Park