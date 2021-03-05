Exterion Media study points to bus ad power

A new study published by Exterion Media aims to show the effectiveness of bus advertising in generating consumer response. ‘Thinking Outside the Bus’ is a initiative between Exterion Media in the Republic and up North. It used the links between offline and online to indicate the continuing effectiveness of T-Sides, SuperSides and Sightlines (Lower Rears).

In October 2020, Exterion ran a series of Rebus puzzles across Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and Translink Bus. A mobile-enabled ‘Thinking Outside the Bus’ website became the end destination of the campaign, measuring site traffic and profiling audience visitors. It established that bus advertising was effective in delivering national and local audiences.

Just over 91 per cent of responses were received from mobile devices, pointing to the links between mobile and out of home (OOH). Response patterns mirrored likely normal coverage levels across the cycle and reflected the daily journeys of audiences. The campaign was supported by a WorkShopPlay survey which rated it highly in curiosity and creative content.

A short video on the study can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/502992823