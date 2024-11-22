Extra.ie adds Hot Press news slots

DMG Media Ireland has agreed a deal with Hot Press magazine which sees Extra.ie news, entertainment and sport website to host a daily news feed. The collaboration delivers a curated news stream from Hot Press daily on a dedicated HP channel. While synonymous with rock music news, interviews and reviews, Hot Press also covers current affairs, cinema, sport, humour, books, fashion, politics, and sex. Extra.ie has a monthly audience of 1.6 million.

Niall Stokes, founder and editor, Hot Press said: “It has always been a core part of the Hot Press mission to spread the gospel of rock ‘n’ roll as far and as widely as possible – and, in particular, to support Irish musicians, artists, filmmakers, writers and creatives in every way we can. This collaboration with Extra.ie will enable us to broadcast the word about the artists we love – and about the extraordinary achievements of Irish musicians – to a whole new audience.”

Collabs

Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media Ireland, said: “The music world has always been enriched by great collabs. For over 40 years, Hot Press has consistently shaken up Irish society, breaking stories and supporting great journalism. Now that’s all available, daily, to read on Extra.ie it opens this content up to our audience of over 1.6 million adults. They love to read about the issues that matter to them and Hot Press will deliver even more.”

Pictured are Paul Henderson, DMG Media Ireland and Niall Stokes, Hot Press