FAI signs deal with Off the Ball

Off The Ball has signed a national radio deal with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) for live commentary rights for the radio and online broadcaster of all Republic of Ireland senior international matches across the next three seasons. The contract, details of which were not specified, includes coverage of both the men’s and women’s national senior teams.

The deal starts with the Fifa World Cup qualifying play-off between Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Ireland and Czechia in Prague this Thursday

This deal builds on Off The Ball’s Irish football portfolio, following its previously announced partnership with the League of Ireland, which grants Newstalk exclusive national radio rights to broadcast the league’s biggest games every Friday night. Newstalk will also broadcast the final and semi-finals of the FAI Cup for the next three seasons.

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