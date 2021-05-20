Fáilte Ireland boss for Marketing Society talk

Paul Kelly, chief executive, Fáilte Ireland, will be the guest speaker as part of a lunch time presentation hosted by the Marketing Society next month. An experienced marketer from his days working at Diageo, Aviva and UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School, Kelly will speak about the unprecedented challenges facing the tourism sector in Ireland.

The session will provide an insight into organisational and sectoral leadership in a time of crisis. Marketing has played a critical role in Fáilte Ireland’s response, so for marketers this is a rare opportunity to hear from the person leading Fáilte Ireland and his work to ensure survival, enable reopening and reimagine a different future post-Covid.

The future will build on Fáilte Ireland’s previous successes including the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, the Dublin brand refresh and The Gathering. Kelly’s leadership has helped Fáilte Ireland in being listed in the top 20 best large organisations to work in and is the only public sector body on this list.

Last year, Kelly was named as Ireland’s most trusted leader by Great Places to Work.

Kelly’s online talk is at 1.45pm on Thursday, June 17.

Fáilte Ireland’s Paul Kelly is pictured with Tourism Minister Catherine Martin