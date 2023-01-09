Fáilte Ireland hires Jump! for new push

Irish brand strategy and innovation agency Jump! has won a major pitch for Fáilte Ireland. The agency, run by former Diageo executive Paul Kelders, will work with Ireland’s national tourism development authority to develop its offering to consumers across the country. It will include creating new brand identities and propositions for tourism experiences.

The contract is for a minimum of three years.

It will also involve identifying and developing new tourism opportunities in sectors including attractions, activities and festivals, and devising insight-led best practices to promote Irish tourism to businesses. Niall Tracey, director of marketing, Fáilte Ireland, described it as a significant appointment and involved an exhaustive tender process over a series of months.

Inspiring

“We chose to work with Jump! as their level of expertise, experience and passion for the industry really shone through,” Tracey said. “As the tourism sector globally finds its feet again, it’s important that we find new and innovative ways of inspiring domestic and international visitors to spend their time discovering and enjoying all that Ireland has to offer.”

Paul Kelders said that he saw it as one of the most important briefs in the strategy and innovation sector in recent years. Other Jump! clients include PepsiCo, Heineken, Red Bull Racing, Honda, Flutter, Jameson and Six Nations Rugby. Jump! recently established a new cultural insight studio and will soon launch a sister company, Dive Without Fear.