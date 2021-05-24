Fáilte Ireland launches €4m staycation campaign

Fáilte Ireland has launched a new €4 million domestic marketing campaign as the country’s tourism sector prepares to reopen. The ‘Keep Discovering’ campaign created by Accenture Interactive’s Rothco aims to drive domestic holidays for the remainder of the year and help to reboot and rebuild tourism activity, particularly during the summer months.

The campaign runs across TV, press, radio, out of home, cinema, PR and digital channels to encourage and remind more Irish people to discover the joy of holidaying in Ireland as they begin to reconnect with each other. Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin said pre-Covid-19 domestic tourism was worth an estimated €2.5 billion to Ireland’s economy.

Paul Kelly, CEO, Fáilte Ireland, said the tourism sector needs strong support during the summer peak but also throughout the autumn and winter. Fáilte Ireland research shows 46 per cent of Irish people plan on taking a short break in Ireland in the coming months. The agency’s regional brands are Hidden Heartlands, Ancient East, Wild Atlantic Way and Dublin.

A suite of county-based ads have also been developed. With safety continuing to be a priority for people as they plan their staycations, Fáilte Ireland has relaunched an awareness campaign to promote its Covid-19 Safety Charter to boost public confidence in the safety of tourism and hospitality businesses. Almost 6,000 businesses have applied for the charter.

Dermot Kennedy’s ‘Power Over Me’ is on the soundtrack. Lisa Hannigan voiced the radio ads.

Watch the TV ad at https://youtu.be/yZytIM9N5Rk