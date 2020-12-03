Fanning in Marketing Society talks series

As part of its golden jubilee celebrations this year, the Marketing Society has created a series of videos where a number of well-known industry figures look back on the major influences there were impacting on marketing in Ireland in the 1970s. Among the contributors are Marketing.ie writer John Fanning who speaks about the 1980s.

Fanning, who was managing director of McConnells for many years, describes the 1980s as a “golden” time for Irish advertising, when bigger budgets helped create memorable campaigns for the likes of the ESB, Bord na Mona, Aer Lingus and, of course, Guinness ‘Island’, which Marketing readers voted the Ad of the Century in 1999.

Marketing Society chairperson Deirdre Wafer said the society was founded 50 years ago with the aim of encouraging the sharing of insights, best practices and the exchange of ideas. ‘The Insight Series’ is testament to the power of that vision and the role of what was then the Market Research Society, under the guidance of founder John Lepere.

To watch John Fanning’s talk go to https://vimeo.com/475105611